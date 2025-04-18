News

ChatGPT-4.1 models make a debut

By Samantha Wiley
ChatGPT-4.1

OpenAI recently announced not just one but three new additions to its OpenAI API.

The three new models are GPT-4.1 nano, GPT-4.1 mini, and GPT-4.1. According to the company, the new series offers improved task functions compared to GPT-4o mini and GPT-4o, especially when it comes to coding. It’s worth noting that they support up to a million context tokens for long-context comprehension. Other significant improvements include instruction following. ChatGPT-4.1 nano is suited for autocompletion, classification, and other tasks and is the cheapest and fastest one among the three.

ChatGPT-4.1

OpenAI mentioned that GPT-4o already has many aspects of GPT-4.1, and promised that there would be more in the future. The 4.1 models have a June 2024 cutoff date, which means the AI are up to date on events leading then. Each version has a different cost per million output tokens, with customization available at a higher rate.

