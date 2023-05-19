ChatGPT app arrives on iOS and Android

ChatGPT is now available as an app on mobile platforms.

OpenAI announced the launch of its AI-based chatbot for Android, iPad, and iPhone. The artificial intelligence can be used to answer questions and give advice on any subject imaginable. OpenAI said that ChatGPT can help with creative inspiration, tailored advice, professional input, and learning opportunities. Before the app launch, individuals can access ChatGPT through the web.

ChatGPT interactions are synced across devices, which means users can see their history on iOS and web. Currently, the ChatGPT app is limited to users in the US, with expansion to other regions coming in the next month or so. The company plans to improve the app through user feedback and implement continuous safety and feature updates.

ChatGPT is free to use on iOS and the web, but there is a ChatGPT Plus Service, which unlocks priority access to GPT-4, faster response times, and availability in high demand for $19.99 a month.