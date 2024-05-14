News

ChatGPT for Mac to launch soon

By Samantha Wiley
ChatGPT

Open AI recently announced that its large language model technology will be arriving on the Mac as a desktop app.

During its spring update event, OpenAI said that the app will be available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers and have a wider launch ‘in the coming weeks.’ The press release also said that a simple keyboard shortcut (Option and Space) is all that’s needed to open ChatGPT. The company claims that Voice Mode will be available for voice commands and conversations with the generative AI.

The ChatGPT app is already on the iPad and iPhone, with a Windows app coming next. Along with the announcement, OpenAI says that web interface updates will also be done through a redesigned layout and a new home screen, among others. Furthermore, GPT4o will be free to access for even non-subscribers. GPT4o is believed to be ‘faster and improves on vision, voice, and text capabilities.’

