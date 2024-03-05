News

ChatGPT gains ‘Read Aloud’ feature on iPad and iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
ChatGPT

The ChatGPT app for iOS has gained a ‘read aloud’ feature in several languages.

OpenAI announced the new ‘read aloud’ update for users to have responses read out, with five voice options available. Within the app, users can tap and hold the text and choose ‘Read Aloud’ for the function to start. Users can also rewind, pause, or play the response. It’s worth noting that ‘Read Aloud’ is also available on the ChatGPT web version and builds on the Voice Chat function, which allows users to speak in a conversational manner instead of talking to the chat bot.

ChatGPT

Read Aloud can auto-detect the language and speak 37 languages in total. OpenAI mentioned that the feature can help those with reading difficulties and vision impairments. The company hopes it can also improve engagement via personalized interaction and better language learning. ChatGPT is available to download on the iPad and iPhone.

