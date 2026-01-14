News

ChatGPT Health Launched By OpenAI

By Samantha Wiley
ChatGPT Health has been released by OpenAI. It is a section in the AI chatbot dedicated to answering questions related to health, which has been separated from the main experience of ChatGPT. You can get personalized responses by connecting to data services for health like Apple Health, MyFitnessPal, Peloton, and more.


You can integrate ChatGPT Health with medical records, so that the AI can analyze your medical history and lab results, so that it can personalize health-related questions you may have with the data present.

A waitlist has been released alongside ChatGPT Health to join a beta users group. Users of ChatGPT Go, Plus, Pro, and Free plans outside Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the European Economic Area are qualified to begin. As of now, the integrations made for medical records are exclusive to the United States, but access to the Health feature will be branching out in the coming weeks to all web and iOS users.


