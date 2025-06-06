ChatGPT Integration with Google Business Suite Launches

OpenAI recently debuted new ChatGPT productivity features that are integrated with Google Suite and other business tools.

ChatGPT can now directly integrate with SharePoint, Box, OneDrive, Dropbox, and Google Drive. This unlocks new capabilities such as querying data from stored files and documents. An example would be a ChatGPT query on data about investment insights or product presentations for marketing and financial analysis purposes. OpenAI said that cloud integration is supported, so the AI can access authorized documents only.

There’s also a record mode for note-taking and meeting transcriptions, which captures the audio and then generates notes with time-stamped citations, action items, key points, and summaries, among others. ChatGPT will ‘listen’ through the mic, and the action items can be brought over to Canvas for follow-up work. Data accessed through businesses will not be used for model training, as per the company. The cloud connector features are available in paid subscriptions.