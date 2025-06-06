News

ChatGPT Integration with Google Business Suite Launches

By Samantha Wiley
ChatGPT Integration with Google Business Suite Launches

OpenAI recently debuted new ChatGPT productivity features that are integrated with Google Suite and other business tools.

Advertisements

ChatGPT can now directly integrate with SharePoint, Box, OneDrive, Dropbox, and Google Drive. This unlocks new capabilities such as querying data from stored files and documents. An example would be a ChatGPT query on data about investment insights or product presentations for marketing and financial analysis purposes. OpenAI said that cloud integration is supported, so the AI can access authorized documents only.

ChatGPT Integration with Google Business Suite Launches

There’s also a record mode for note-taking and meeting transcriptions, which captures the audio and then generates notes with time-stamped citations, action items, key points, and summaries, among others. ChatGPT will ‘listen’ through the mic, and the action items can be brought over to Canvas for follow-up work. Data accessed through businesses will not be used for model training, as per the company. The cloud connector features are available in paid subscriptions.

Advertisements

Latest News
iPhone 17 May Have 50W Wireless Charging
iPhone 17 May Have 50W Wireless Charging
1 Min Read
New Features Arriving for AirPods via macOS 26 and iOS 26
New Features Arriving for AirPods via macOS 26 and iOS 26
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Auto Translate and Polls Might Debut on iOS 26 Messages
Auto Translate and Polls Might Debut on iOS 26 Messages
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold and iPhone 18 Pro May Have A20 Chips
iPhone Fold and iPhone 18 Pro May Have A20 Chips
1 Min Read
WhatsApp Ends Compatibility with Old iPhone Models
WhatsApp Ends Compatibility with Old iPhone Models
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $197 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $197 Off
1 Min Read
New ‘Sleek Peek’ Page Appears Prior to WWDC
New ‘Sleek Peek’ Page Appears Prior to WWDC
1 Min Read
Apple Testing New LLMs
Apple Testing New LLMs
1 Min Read
Shortcuts App to Gain Apple Intelligence
Shortcuts App to Gain Apple Intelligence
1 Min Read
M4 Mac mini 256GB
The M4 Mac mini 256GB is $76 Off
1 Min Read
15-inch M4 MacBook Air
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $162 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?