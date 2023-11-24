ChatGPT makes voice chat on iOS and iPadOS free

OpenAI declared recently that all iOS and iPadOS users can now use the voice chat feature for ChatGPT.

Before the announcement, voice feature was locked behind a subscription paywall. Voice chats was introduced in September and allowed users to speak with a chat bot using their voice instead of typing in commands. Non-Plus and non-Enterprise subscribers should be able to access it now. It’s worth noting that voice chat is also unlocked for free on the Android platform.

ChatGPT was mainly accessed via web and third-party apps, but now there’s an official app on iOS and Android. Aside from downloading the ChatGPT app, a user is required to create an OpenAI account.

ChatGPT Voice rolled out for all free users. Give it a try — totally changes the ChatGPT experience: https://t.co/DgzqLlDNYF — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 21, 2023

OpenAI has had a rough week- Sam Altman was fired as CEO because of internal disagreements as to where the company was headed. He returned after a few days and the board was replaced by Larry Summers and Bret Taylor.