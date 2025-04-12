ChatGPT upgraded with more memory

AI chatbot ChatGPT was recently upgraded with a memory feature for remembering past conversations.

OpenAI announced the upgrade to its AI chatbot and said that the new feature allows the program to ‘reference your past conversations’ for a personalized experience. Specifically, the AI bot will ‘remember’ context from past chats such as interests and preferences and come up with tailored responses. Users can put a memory in their app with the command ‘remember’. It’s worth noting that saved memories is an opt-in option and can be changed anytime within the settings. In addition, the chatbot can ‘forget’ the stored memories by deleting singularly or by group.

ChatGPT will store memories for up to a year, and users can delete the memories any time they wish. It will be rolling to Pro and Plus users and is available in Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, the UK, and EU. The company plans to roll it to other countries soon.