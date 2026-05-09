ChatGPT Upgrades Base Model

The base model for ChatGPT has been given updates moving up to GPT-5.5 Instant, providing you with fewer hallucinations and improvements in accuracy in fields like finance, medicine, and law.

The GPT-5.5 model is capable of dealing with tasks such as answering questions related to STEM. When using a web search for better answers and analyzing images, you can also personalize responses made by the AI as it can gather better context from previous files and chats made.

GPT-5.5 will be distributed today for all users of ChatGPT and will replace the default model GPT-5.3. New users are able to access the model, but personalized features will be exclusive to Pro and Plus users of the platform and will be branching out to mobile in the near future.

It is uncertain when ChatGPT Apple Intelligence integration will be swapped onto GPT-5.5 Instant.