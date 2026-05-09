News

ChatGPT Upgrades Base Model

By Samantha Wiley
ChatGPT Upgrades Base Model

The base model for ChatGPT has been given updates moving up to GPT-5.5 Instant, providing you with fewer hallucinations and improvements in accuracy in fields like finance, medicine, and law.


The GPT-5.5 model is capable of dealing with tasks such as answering questions related to STEM. When using a web search for better answers and analyzing images, you can also personalize responses made by the AI as it can gather better context from previous files and chats made.

ChatGPT Upgrades Base Model

GPT-5.5 will be distributed today for all users of ChatGPT and will replace the default model GPT-5.3. New users are able to access the model, but personalized features will be exclusive to Pro and Plus users of the platform and will be branching out to mobile in the near future.

It is uncertain when ChatGPT Apple Intelligence integration will be swapped onto GPT-5.5 Instant.


Latest News
Apple Pendant Reaches Advanced Stages in Development
Apple Pendant Reaches Advanced Stages in Development
1 Min Read
CEO From Tech Companies Invited to China Trip With Trump
CEO From Tech Companies Invited to China Trip With Trump
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB Is $150 Off
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB Is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Looking to Add MacBook Neo To Deal with a Potential Increase in Price
Apple Looking to Add MacBook Neo To Deal with a Potential Increase in Price
1 Min Read
Apple Acknowledges Brilliant Winners Ahead of WWDC
Apple Acknowledges Brilliant Winners Ahead of WWDC
1 Min Read
New AirPods Pro With AI and Camera Reportedly Reaching Advanced Stages in Testing
New AirPods Pro With AI and Camera Reportedly Reaching Advanced Stages in Testing
1 Min Read
M4 iPad Air is $79 off
M4 iPad Air is $79 off
1 Min Read
Base iPhone 18 To Be Delayed, Here's an Explanation Why
Base iPhone 18 To Be Delayed, Here’s an Explanation Why
1 Min Read
Samsung Achieves $1 Trillion Valuation
Samsung Achieves $1 Trillion Valuation
1 Min Read
Ultimate Child Shield Battery By Energizer Announced
Ultimate Child Shield Battery By Energizer Announced
1 Min Read
11-inch iPad is $50 off
11-inch iPad is $50 off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Line Is the Best Selling Global Smartphone for 2026 Q1
iPhone 17 Line Is the Best Selling Global Smartphone for 2026 Q1
1 Min Read
Lost your password?