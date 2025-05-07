News

China might have Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.6

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence might be facing a delay in China despite rumors saying it will arrive this year.

Advertisements

Bloomberg said that Apple Intelligence might be included in iOS 18.4 in China. In the latest Power On newsletter, it’s believed that the AI will likely debut after this year’s WWDC. Apple Intelligence was first hinted at when Apple introduced the iPhone 16e. During the time, the Cupertino-based company said that the new AI will be ‘released in multiple languages’, and Cook said that iOS 18.4 will bring more language support, including simplified Chinese.

Apple Intelligence

However, Apple Intelligence has not been a part of iOS 18.5 beta in China. Bringing the AI model to the country had been difficult due to regulatory requirements. Apple had to partner with Alibaba for a localized version, albeit in censored form. There’s no exact date on when it will arrive in China.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple
Apple introduces new Pride wallpaper, watch face, and Apple Watch band
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
Analyst highlights two advantages of upcoming foldable iPhone
1 Min Read
iPad
The 11th Generation iPad WiFi 128GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air
Apple might introduce a battery case for iPhone 17 Air
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple might have separate launch dates for foldable and standard iPhone
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro
Under-Screen Face ID headed to iPhone 18 Pro
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
Apple shows off new ‘Hands on with Apple Intelligence’ video
1 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify iOS app updated with new payment options
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch for Kids highlighted in new video ads
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $69 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence Siri
Cook says Apple Intelligence Siri ‘making progress’
1 Min Read
Lost your password?