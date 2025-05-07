China might have Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.6

Apple Intelligence might be facing a delay in China despite rumors saying it will arrive this year.

Advertisements

Bloomberg said that Apple Intelligence might be included in iOS 18.4 in China. In the latest Power On newsletter, it’s believed that the AI will likely debut after this year’s WWDC. Apple Intelligence was first hinted at when Apple introduced the iPhone 16e. During the time, the Cupertino-based company said that the new AI will be ‘released in multiple languages’, and Cook said that iOS 18.4 will bring more language support, including simplified Chinese.

However, Apple Intelligence has not been a part of iOS 18.5 beta in China. Bringing the AI model to the country had been difficult due to regulatory requirements. Apple had to partner with Alibaba for a localized version, albeit in censored form. There’s no exact date on when it will arrive in China.