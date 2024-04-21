News

Chinese 3D shopping app launches for Vision Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Pro

A major retail company in China has launched a shopping app for the Vision Pro, signaling an imminent launch of the headset in the region.

Taobao recently unveiled a new app for Chinese shoppers, as per a report from the South China Morning Post. The 3D shopping app has become available in the App Store for the Vision Pro, although the hardware cannot be bought yet. Those who bought a Vision Pro in the US and imported it to China can try the new app and browse through items on the marketplace. The app features 3D functions and covers furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics.

Vision Pro

The Vision Pro is limited for sale in the US as of the moment, and Apple said that they intend to release the headset to other regions this year. It’s believed that the next regions will be unveiled during this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

