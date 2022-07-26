Chinese consumers get AirPods, Apple Watch SE and iPhone discounts

Apple is running a promotional event in China where AirPods, the Apple Watch SE and several iPhone models are getting a significant discount.

The Cupertino-based company recently announced on its regional website the sale, which will happen from July 29 to August 1. The four day event will have Chinese consumers getting huge deals of up to $80 off if they use select payment methods, including China Merchants Bank, Huabei and Alipay. Those interested can get up to 12 months payment on the items, free of interest.

The 3rd generation AirPods are $22 off, while the AirPods Pro is $37 off. For the iphone, the 3rd generation iPhone SE is $30 off, while the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are $74 off. The iPhone 13 models get an $89 discount, while the Apple Watch SE is $37 off. The discounts come in 10 months after the iPhone 13 was launched to the public.