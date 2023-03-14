Chipolo Card Spot Appears on Official Apple Website

The Card Spot by Chipolo is now available to purchase on Apple’s online store.

Chipolo Card Spots are item trackers that assume the shape of a credit card and are specifically designed to fit into wallets. The accessory lets users track their wallets in the Find My app in the Item tab from their Mac, iPad, or iPhone. A Chipolo spokesperson announced the launch recently and mentioned that the device supports the Find My app. The company’s circular tracker, One Spot is not yet available to buy at Apple.com.

The Card Spot is the size of a card and fits neatly into a wallet slot, which is something that Apple’s AirTag does not allow. The AirTag was released to the public in 2021, but there hasn’t been a successor to the Apple tracker yet. A new range of AirTag accessories, however, was introduced just last week.

Advertisements

The Chipolo Card Spot is priced at $35.