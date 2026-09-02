Chips from Qualcomm Will See Price Increase

The price for chips from Qualcomm is going to be increased by double digits on September 1. The announcement regarding the increased price was made back in July, notifying its customers that chips shipped after the first of September will have increased prices.

The company stated that absorbing the supplier costs can no longer be done. Apple moved to manufacturing its own modem chips but is still sourcing from Qualcomm for the iPhone 17 line.

DRAM prices have also increased due to supply issues affecting the majority of manufacturers and, as a result, have increased prices across their devices. Apple is the most recent company to raise prices across its devices, such as the iPad and Mac, with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro also expected to be more expensive than the previous model.

Qualcomm also provides chips to other companies such as Samsung.