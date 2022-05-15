Chosen WWDC participants start getting notifications via email

Some developers who sent in their intent to join the 2022 WWDC event at Apple Park are now receiving emails regarding their invitation.

Apple has begun sending out email invites telling developers that they can attend the ‘Special Event at Apple Park’. The Cupertino-based company took applications starting Monday and said that developers will get notifications by 6PM Pacific Time. The email suggests the invited people to RSVP to confirm if they will be attending.

A small group of people will be attending the WWDC 2022 to watch the Platforms State of the Union, as well as the WWDC keynote. The all-day experience also allows developers to explore the new Developer Center at Apple Park.

NO FREAKING WAY???? I GOT INVITED TO APPLE PARK pic.twitter.com/fZYVjDvb4V — 🅳🆈🅻🅰🅽 (@DylanMcD8) May 13, 2022

Attendance is free of charge for those who were invited to the Apple Park location, and those who haven’t been invited can watch the WWDC 2022 online through official channels. WWDC 2022 will go live on Monday, June 6 at 10am Pacific Time.