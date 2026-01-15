News

Chrome 150 Will Be The Last Version with macOS Monterey Support

By Samantha Wiley
Chrome 150 Will Be The Last Version with macOS Monterey Support

Google’s Chrome 150 update for the browser this year will be the last version that will offer support for macOS Monterey. Moving forward, Chrome 151 and future updates will no longer provide macOS 12 support.


A status update in the platform states that for Macs that run on macOS Monterey, the 150 version will remain working, but a display warning will be shown as an infobar, and the browser won’t be updating to Chrome 151. You will need to have a device that’s capable of runing macOS 13 or a later version to install Chrome 151 and upcoming newer releases.

Chrome 150 Will Be The Last Version with macOS Monterey Support

No exact date has been given by Google for the release of Chrome 150. The most stable channel right now is Chrome 143, and since the company usually releases big versions for Chrome within a four-week interval, Chrome 150 is likely to come out around the middle of this year.


Latest News
The M4 Pro Mac mini Is $130 Off
The M4 Pro Mac mini Is $130 Off
1 Min Read
Second Beta For iPadOS 26.3 and iOS 26.3 Seeded
Second Beta For iPadOS 26.3 and iOS 26.3 Seeded
1 Min Read
The M4 Mac mini 24GB/512GB is $109 Off
The M4 Mac mini 24GB/512GB is $109 Off
1 Min Read
Apple And Gemini Collaboration Will Expand To Other Apple Intelligence Features
Apple And Gemini Collaboration Will Expand To Other Apple Intelligence Features
1 Min Read
Santa Rosa Apple Store Is Relocating
Santa Rosa Apple Store Is Relocating
1 Min Read
Google and Apple Collaboration Come Under Fire By Elon Musk Comment
Google and Apple Collaboration Come Under Fire By Elon Musk Comment
1 Min Read
Get the AirPods 4 at $29 Off!
Get the AirPods 4 at $29 Off!
1 Min Read
This Year May Be Stacked For MacBooks
This Year May Be Stacked For MacBooks
2 Min Read
18 New Emojis Coming For iOS
18 New Emojis Coming For iOS 
1 Min Read
Apple Extends Deadline to Update Apple Home to February 10
Apple Extends Deadline to Update Apple Home to February 10
1 Min Read
Get the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 16GB RAM 512GB at $150 Off
Get the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 16GB RAM 512GB at $150 Off
1 Min Read
Ternus Viewed Once Again As The Next CEO At Apple
Ternus Viewed Once Again As The Next CEO At Apple
1 Min Read
Lost your password?