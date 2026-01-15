Chrome 150 Will Be The Last Version with macOS Monterey Support

Google’s Chrome 150 update for the browser this year will be the last version that will offer support for macOS Monterey. Moving forward, Chrome 151 and future updates will no longer provide macOS 12 support.

A status update in the platform states that for Macs that run on macOS Monterey, the 150 version will remain working, but a display warning will be shown as an infobar, and the browser won’t be updating to Chrome 151. You will need to have a device that’s capable of runing macOS 13 or a later version to install Chrome 151 and upcoming newer releases.

No exact date has been given by Google for the release of Chrome 150. The most stable channel right now is Chrome 143, and since the company usually releases big versions for Chrome within a four-week interval, Chrome 150 is likely to come out around the middle of this year.