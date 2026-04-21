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Chrome Update Premieres Skills Library To Save Prompts

By Samantha Wiley
Chrome Update Premieres Skills Library To Save Prompts

A skills library has been added in an update for Chrome to allow users on the Browser turn AI tasks into skills that are repeatable and be used for any website you are on. You can save prompts you find useful for Gemini and then access that prompt with one click later down the line.


You can directly save skills from your Chrome chat history by going to the side panel that has Gemini enabled and then recall it by clicking on the plus sign or typing in forward slash with the skill name. The skill that is selected will be running on the page that is currently being viewed with other tabs chosen.

Chrome Update Premieres Skills Library To Save Prompts

Gemini will prompt you to confirm your action before using the skill prompt that you typed in. The update will be distributed in Gemini for Chrome desktop versions. The feature will be premiered with pre written skills for basic workflows and tasks such as gift finding or ingredients for cooking.


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