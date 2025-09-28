News

Claims Regarding Tim Cook Violating Labor Laws Withdrawn By NLRB

By Samantha Wiley
Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the NLRB or the National Labor Relations Board will no longer be attacking Apple for an email 4 years ago that Tim Cook, Apple CEO sent to Apple employees.


Mostly claims made in a complaint regarding the Apple CEO allegedly violating the U.S labor law because he warned employees not to leak confidential information are being withdrawn by the federal agency.

The email was sent by Tim Cook back in 2021, saying that the company was trying to identify the individuals who leaked information that is confidential. He added that people like that don’t belong in the company. This came after a secret meeting by Apple that was held which tackled topics like working from home and pay equity.

The National Labor Relations Board stated that Apple’s policies around the leaks tend to get in the way of employees, coercing or restraining them from exercising their rights. The claims made regarding Apple violating any laws by laying down rules on confidentiality and worker surveillance are now to be withdrawn by the NLRB.


