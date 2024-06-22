News

Classic Habbo hotel launches on Mac

By Samantha Wiley
Habbo Hotel Origins

Habbo Hotel was a well-known game for kids who used the internet back in the 2000’s, with millions who played within the popular virtual world.

A classic version of the game has been granted to old players with the release of Habbo Hotel Origins which is almost a replica of the game that launched in 2005. Habbo players will be delighted with nostalgic aspects such as a virtual hand that can hold your items in-game, console messaging, and a purse to store your in-game currency.

Habbo Hotel Origins

Developer and player Macklebee found an old server with lost files and worked on restoring the game during the last 6 months, going back to the old version of the game launched in 2005.

Habbo Hotel Origins is exclusive to desktops only and you need to sign up to play the game at origins.habbo.com. Once an account is made, you can join in and feel the nostalgia in its public rooms like Habbo Lido, Hallway, and the Welcome Lounge

