News

Claude AI arrives on iPad and iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
Claude AI

Anthropic recently announced the arrival of its generative AI engine for the iPad and iPhone.

Advertisements

The AI safety and research firm said that its Claude app would be launching on iOS and offer conversational capabilities on the smartphone. The Claude chatbot is similar to the one OpenAI has and operates using large data to generate human-like responses. The LLM engine is machine-learning-based as well. The difference between Claude and ChatGPT is that Claude is ‘steerable’ and users can direct the content and style more effectively, thereby eliminating potentially harmful biases and outputs.

Claude AI

The Claude app for iOS will feature seamless web chat syncing, Vision capabilities, and open access. The app can be downloaded free of charge across all plans. Anthropic also touted Claude 3, an advanced version that demonstrates human level responses for urgent and complex tasks. Claude for iPad and iPhone can be downloaded directly from their respective App Stores.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Microsoft
Microsoft rolls out passkeys
1 Min Read
iPadOS
iPadOS to have same App Store changes in the EU
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18
Calendar app to have reminders app integration in iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music Dolby Atmos arrive on LG TVs
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 to have sparse hardware upgrades
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
The Apple Pencil 2 is Now Only $79
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
New USB-C Apple Pencil firmware launches
1 Min Read
iOS 17.5
‘Repair State’ feature added to iOS 17.5
1 Min Read
MLS Season Pass
Apple drops MLS Season Pass price
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
The Apple Studio Display with Standard Glass is $299 Off
1 Min Read
Beats Solo Buds
Apple announces new Beats Solo Buds
1 Min Read
Lost your password?