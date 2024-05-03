Claude AI arrives on iPad and iPhone

Anthropic recently announced the arrival of its generative AI engine for the iPad and iPhone.

Advertisements

The AI safety and research firm said that its Claude app would be launching on iOS and offer conversational capabilities on the smartphone. The Claude chatbot is similar to the one OpenAI has and operates using large data to generate human-like responses. The LLM engine is machine-learning-based as well. The difference between Claude and ChatGPT is that Claude is ‘steerable’ and users can direct the content and style more effectively, thereby eliminating potentially harmful biases and outputs.

The Claude app for iOS will feature seamless web chat syncing, Vision capabilities, and open access. The app can be downloaded free of charge across all plans. Anthropic also touted Claude 3, an advanced version that demonstrates human level responses for urgent and complex tasks. Claude for iPad and iPhone can be downloaded directly from their respective App Stores.