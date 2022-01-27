CloudKit connectivity issues continue to persist

Developers are taking to social media to complain about ongoing iCloud connectivity concerns.

iCloud server issues have been plaguing apps since November 2021, but it seems that they’re not being fixed. App users are reporting that they’re seeing the message, ‘request failed with http status code 503 when they access the service.

One of the apps, GoodNotes, has released a support document to try and get the iCloud function working again. Although the app constantly reconnects, the issue eventually gets resolved; however, the developers admit that they don’t know what’s causing it in the first place.

Ok, there’s clearly an issue going on with iCloud sync right now affecting a lot of users across many different apps. What’s the best way to report this? Radar? I haven’t made any changes to my app since October and users have just recently started reporting sync failures. — Becky Hansmeyer (@bhansmeyer) January 24, 2022

iCloud errors seem to have really increased over the last couple of days. Wonder how many devs have to add these for Apple to I don’t know fix the problems or at the very least publicly acknowledge them. https://t.co/KmukmZkYEu — Paul Haddad (@tapbot_paul) January 21, 2022

iCloud sync is randomly breaking: https://t.co/WuSzylEtwE



^ A quick write-up on what’s been going wrong for me and others with iCloud of late and — as it turns out — for far longer than people realised. This is not good. — Craig Grannell (@CraigGrannell) January 24, 2022

Others say that their apps have been working without issues but then their users experience the iCloud server glitch. Several have received assistance from Apple engineers, with one being able to successfully reset the iCloud container.

I'm pretty sure it started with the release of the new OSs – actually, I am sure I started hearing of iCloud syncing problems with the betas. If I had to guess, I'd say they rewrote something on the client side. — James Thomson (@jamesthomson) January 24, 2022

iCloud Drive returns a 503 error (service unavailable) since Nov. and it's affecting all apps that use iCloud Drive. @AppleSupport has not done anything about this and more AppleIDs are being affect.

The @GoodNotesApp is one of those: https://t.co/TwKO99symK@MacRumors @9to5mac — RawMean MeanRaw (@MeanRaw) January 24, 2022

iCloud failures cause headaches for developers since their users assume that it’s their fault. Several have reported the bug to Apple but it seems that the Cupertino-based company doesn’t have an answer yet.