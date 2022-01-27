CloudKit connectivity issues continue to persist

Developers are taking to social media to complain about ongoing iCloud connectivity concerns.
iCloud server issues have been plaguing apps since November 2021, but it seems that they’re not being fixed. App users are reporting that they’re seeing the message, ‘request failed with http status code 503 when they access the service.
One of the apps, GoodNotes, has released a support document to try and get the iCloud function working again. Although the app constantly reconnects, the issue eventually gets resolved; however, the developers admit that they don’t know what’s causing it in the first place.
Others say that their apps have been working without issues but then their users experience the iCloud server glitch. Several have received assistance from Apple engineers, with one being able to successfully reset the iCloud container.
iCloud failures cause headaches for developers since their users assume that it’s their fault. Several have reported the bug to Apple but it seems that the Cupertino-based company doesn’t have an answer yet.