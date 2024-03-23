News

COD: Warzone Mobile arrives on iPad and iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
COD: Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has finally launched on iOS devices, namely supported iPad and iPhone models.

M1 iPads and iPhone 15 Pro owners can now download and play COD: Warzone Mobile as the game has launched globally. The game offers cross-progression on Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on PC and consoles, as well as two battle royale maps Rebirth Island and Verdansk. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile can be played on iPadOS 16 and iOS 16 or later. The official launch trailer can be viewed on the official YouTube channel and is about a minute and a half in length.

COD: Warzone Mobile

Those who are on an iPhone 15 Pro or M1 iPad can crank up the graphics settings to ‘Peak Graphics’ to take advantage of resolution caching, ambient occlusion, draw distance, lighting, and improved textures. COD: Warzone Mobile is free to play with in-app purchases.

