Code in iOS 17.4 developer beta reveal Apple Cash Virtual Cards

iOS 17.4 beta introduces a new Apple Cash feature called ‘Virtual Cards’

Community platform Reddit has users posting the feature online, with Apple Card customers receiving a pop-up to have their ‘Virtual Card Number’ set up. The message says that users can ‘keep their card information safe with a new security code for every transaction’. In addition, the card number can be accessed in Safari for online shopping when Apple Pay is not available. The prepaid debit card is part of the Apple Card account and can be used just like any other debit or credit card.

Once the virtual card is set up, the prepaid cash card will appear in the Wallet app, which is similar to the Apple Card, complete with number request options and a CVV2 security code. Those participating in iOS 17.4 beta should be able to set it up with a valid Apple Card account.