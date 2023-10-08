Code in X app reveals potentially new premium tiers

Code found in the social media platform app reveals new premium tiers might be coming.

According to a leaker known as ‘aaronp613’, the X premium will be ‘broken up into 3 tiers’, which consists of Premium Plus, Premium Standard, and Premium Basic. The difference among them is that the Plus plan will have no ads, while the Standard will have ‘half ads’ and the Basic having full ads. The placement of the ads might be seen as users browse their For You feed.

However, it’s safe to say that there will be ads shown in the reply but not that particular section. It’s worth noting that reply ads are used to pay content creators in the X platform. Pricing is yet to be specified and might be revealed when X does post the upcoming changes.

X Premium will be broken up into 3 tiers:



Premium Basic – Full Ads

Premium Standard – Half Ads

Premium Plus – No Ads pic.twitter.com/I0CyaQf2ME — Aaron (@aaronp613) October 5, 2023

Currently, Premium X subscription costs $84 per year or $8 monthly. There are no details on when that might change soon.