News

Code shows new ‘Home Accessory’ device

By Samantha Wiley
HomePod

A piece of code in the backend reveals a new ‘home accessory’ device that’s not an Apple TV or HomePod.

Advertisements

The code references a ‘HomeAccessory17,1’ identifier, similar to that of the ‘AudioAccessory’ identifier for the HomePod. It’s worth noting that the uncovered line is a new identifier, with 17,1 being one that might receive the A18 chip. The A18 chip is believed to be heading to all iPhone 16 models that will be introduced in the fall season. Having the component also means the device will have the Apple Intelligence feature.

HomePod

The ‘home accessory’ is said to be running a tvOS software variant, similar to the HomePod. There’s evidence that Apple is working on homeOS, the firmware that might appear on the home accessory device. Reference to new Apple TV models with identifiers AppleTV14,5 and AppleTV14,4 suggest that they could launch soon.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
EU Epic Games
EU Epic Games Store gains approval from Apple
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro might have 5x telephoto camera
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
The 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Chip and 512GB SSD is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Security App Authy
Security app Authy hacked, millions of phone numbers stolen
1 Min Read
F1
Apple TV+ ‘F1’ headed to theaters
1 Min Read
App Store
Russia orders VPN apps removal on App Store
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
MacBook Pros on Sale – Get Up to $500 Off!
1 Min Read
NFC Tap Tech
Multi-Purpose NFC tap tech may be coming to iPhones and Apple Watches
1 Min Read
iOS 17.6 public beta 2 rolled out
iOS 17.6 public beta 2 rolled out
1 Min Read
Netflix
Basic ad-free subscription by Netflix to be discontinued
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
Get $300 Off the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB Storage
1 Min Read
Apple
Back to school promo launches in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe
1 Min Read
Lost your password?