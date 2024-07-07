Code shows new ‘Home Accessory’ device

A piece of code in the backend reveals a new ‘home accessory’ device that’s not an Apple TV or HomePod.

The code references a ‘HomeAccessory17,1’ identifier, similar to that of the ‘AudioAccessory’ identifier for the HomePod. It’s worth noting that the uncovered line is a new identifier, with 17,1 being one that might receive the A18 chip. The A18 chip is believed to be heading to all iPhone 16 models that will be introduced in the fall season. Having the component also means the device will have the Apple Intelligence feature.

The ‘home accessory’ is said to be running a tvOS software variant, similar to the HomePod. There’s evidence that Apple is working on homeOS, the firmware that might appear on the home accessory device. Reference to new Apple TV models with identifiers AppleTV14,5 and AppleTV14,4 suggest that they could launch soon.