Codex Can Now Operate Even if Your Mac is Locked/Closed

The Codex app for macOS has received a trick by OpenAI that enables you to use the coding agent even if your Mac is not open. You can send tasks to Codex from your phone, and it will work on the Mac even if your device is locked or off.

To enable the feature, you will need to install the Computer Use plugins and accessibility, and screen recording permissions must be granted. Once these are done, Codex is able to type, interact with your clipboard, navigate menus, and type on apps you allow it.

Permission will be asked by Codex for new apps. The update comes after some additions made by Codex recently, like Appshots, a feature that pulls text and screenshots from a window on your Mac to a thread in Codex with a shortcut and goal mode.

This feature makes the agent keep working towards a certain goal you set.