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Codex Extension Added for Chrome

By Samantha Wiley
Codex Extension Added for Chrome

A Codex extension for Chrome has been released by OpenAI, enabling Codex to work in Chrome for both PCs and Macs. Codex is able to use the browsers on your device to get context in many tabs, use DevTool, and try out web apps. It’s stated that after the release of the Computer Use for the Desktop Codex app, it was identified that common workflows took place in browsers.

Codex has about 4 million active users weekly, with an increase of about 8x since the start of the year. The extension for Chrome is included in the effort of OpenAI to make Codex a useful tool for corporate people for daily use, and allows more usefulness for developers.

Codex Extension Added for Chrome

The extension should enable Codex to be convenient and faster to aid in work, based on browsers that API and plugins cannot deal with.


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