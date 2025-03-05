News

ColorWare makes new custom AirPods

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods

ColorWare is famous for its creatively designed Apple accessories and devices, and they have added a new classic Mac painted Retro Collection featuring the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2. It is available in dark mode featuring matte black, and light mode featuring a cream matte color. The AirPods are made to look similar to the traditional Mac with a rainbow accent used in the original releases.

The Retro AirPods 4 built with ANC has a price of $439 and the Retro AirPods 2 sells for $499. ColorWare uses a process for painting that makes sure that the paint will last for a long time and lets them offer it in a wide variety of custom colors.

AirPods

The performance of the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 are similar. The two custom painted earbuds join the Retro line ColorWare has made for the Mac Mini which launched early this year.

