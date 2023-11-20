Comixology to be merged with Kindle service

Comixology users are nearing the deadline to migrate to the new Kindle service.

As of December 4, Comixology will have officially merged with Kindle. The deadline has started since early 2022 but it’s only now that they’re running out of time. Prior to the deadline, Comixology users have not been happy with the migration, claiming numerous bug issues and problems with their libraries, but it seems to have been fixed.

Amazon has updated its browser tools and app to accommodate the transition, with users able to filter, sort, and hide read comics within the app. It’s reported that migration is working now as well, with all content being transferred successfully. Comixology went on social media platform X to share instructions and additional information about the move.

Starting today, you can access your complete library of comics, graphic novels, and manga in the @AmazonKindle app, as well as hide/unhide select titles and discover, borrow, or read from Comixology Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and Prime Reading.



After December 4 the Comixology app can no longer be accessed. Migration will still work after December 4 although there’s no timeframe on the cutoff date.