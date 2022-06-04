Community-hosted events highlighted in WWDC 2022 page

Apple has recently updated its WWDC event webpage to highlight community events that will take place during and after the program.

The dedicated webpage, titled ‘Beyond WWDC’ lists several gatherings and events related to the upcoming Apple conference. Most of them are developer-sponsored, with Apple saying that the events are ‘a good opportunity for learning, fun and networking’.

Among the list are online events, including hackathons, talks, mentorship labs and watch parties. Locations are global, with some taking place in Tokyo and others in Orlando.

WWDC 2022 is set to launch in a hybrid format in both in-person and online shows. It’s the first time that the Cupertino-based company has broken the online-only format due to COVID-19.

This year’s Worldwide Developers Conference will go live June 6 at 10am Pacific Time and will be available to watch on Apple TV, YouTube and Apple’s official website. Those interested can bookmark or set reminders of when the event starts.