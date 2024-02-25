News

Compatibility layer Crossover 24 updates with more Windows games compatibility

By Samantha Wiley
Crossover 24

CrossOver 24 has been updated with more Windows game compatibility.

CrossOver 24 is a Windows-based compatibility platform for Linux and macOS, which means Mac users can run games and productivity apps on their machines. The app recently launched a new version which includes a major fix for Windows games. In a statement, the company said that the update fixes many games, including Planet Zoo, Warframe, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Age of Empires III, Anno 1800, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Crossover 24 promises more improvements to make the platform user-friendly and added UI updates that were requested by many.

Crossover 24

Part of the update makes users able to drag and drop exe files into the platform to install or run the software. Directory change options for bottle storage are also in the latest update for users who want to keep large Windows apps on a separate external hard drive.

