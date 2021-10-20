Complete Your Connected Home Setup with the NETGEAR 4-Stream WiFi 6 Router at $20 Off

A WiFi 6 router is a must-have when you’re planning to have several smart appliances and devices in your home. The one from NETGEAR is an excellent option- today, the AX1800 WiFi 6 Router is down to just $79.99 from its original price of $99.99 on Amazon.
NETGEAR’s router covers up to 1,500 square feet, which should be more than enough to cover a small house. WiFi 6 technology means you can connect up to 20 devices without experiencing slowdown or lag in any of them.
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|NETGEAR 4-Stream WiFi 6 Router (R6700AX) – AX1800 Wireless Speed (Up to 1.8 Gbps) | Coverage up to...
|$99.99 $79.99
|Buy on Amazon
The router sports four ethernet ports and can be accessed and set up via the Nighthawk app for convenience. In just a few minutes you’ll have a stronger and stable internet connection that’s ready for heavy usage, including 4K streaming, cloud gaming and file transfers.
The AX1800 is backed by a 1-year limited warranty and comes with parental controls and the Armor protection feature. At $20 off, it’s definitely worthy of your money! Get it today.