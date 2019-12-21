Complete your gaming setup with this discounted compact gaming desk

A complete gaming setup should have a sturdy desk and a comfortable gaming chair. If you’re still using that old table for your new Mac, then it’s high time to upgrade to the Arena Leggero desk. It’s currently discounted at just $200, down $99 from its original price of $299 on Amazon.

Gaming Desk

Say goodbye to cable clutter with 3 cut-outs for cables and monitor attachment. As a desk it’s very sturdy and is comprised of steel legs and an MDF, or medium density fibreboard surface.

There’s a section that has a microfiber mousepad that can be removed and washed many times over. Weight capacity maxes out at 143 pounds, which is pretty impressive. This means you can place your desktop, monitor and all its peripherals and accessories without worrying about the desk crashing.

The Arena Leggero Compact Gaming Desk comes in Black, Red or White. It’s rare to see such a highly discounted desk on Amazon, which should be reason enough to click the ‘Buy Now’ button!