Complete Your Podcast Setup With a Professional USB Microphone at $30 Off

Twitch streamers and podcast content creators will find a lot to like with the Shure MV7 USB Podcast Microphone. Today, it’s down to just $219 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Aside from USB connectivity out of the box, Shure’s professional mic boasts audio technology such as XLR output for digital and analog recording, close mic apps for live streaming and recording, touch controls for volume, headphone mix and mute. Voice quality is superb, thanks to optimized frequency response so you know it will do the job.

To enhance your podcast or stream further you can download the ShurePlus app, which gives you access to auto-level mode, switchable EQ filters, audio processing and compression options and the ability to save custom presets.

The MV7 is an excellent microphone with enough features to satisfy any podcast or stream setting. At $30 off, it’s definitely a deal you shouldn’t miss. Buy it today!