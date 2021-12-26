Complete Your Smart Home Setup With a HomeKit Control Panel via iPad Wall Mount, Now Only $13

You’ve got a plethora of HomeKit and smart devices for your smart home, and all that’s lacking is a control panel. If you have a spare iPad, you can easily set this up, thanks to Elago’s iPad Wall Mount, which is down to just $13.50 from its original price of $18 on Amazon.

Elago’s wall mount is easy to install and comes with all the anchors and screws you need. The form-fitting design doesn’t add to the bulk and produces a slim wall-mount effect with no visible wires.

Home automation is easily achieved when you install the Apple Home app to your iPad. The mount can fit in just about any wall, from the kitchen to the bedroom, living room and even bathroom.

High grade silicone protects your iPad from abrasion and scratches.At only $13.50, you’ll have a wall-mounted command center for your smart home. Get it today!