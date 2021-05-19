Complete Your Streaming Setup with the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini Capture Card, Now $25 Off

Budding Twitch streamers and YouTubers will need a quality capture card they can use for a long time. Today, the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini Capture Card is down to just $75 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.
The small capture card packs a hardware punch and can churn out up to 1080p video recording resolution at a smooth 60 FPS with zero lag passthrough. This means no stuttering or lag on both sides even when you’re playing and streaming simultaneously.
AVerMedia’s capture card is intuitive and easy to use- just plug it in your PC and it will be ready. Then, you can use the RECentral software to add Chroma key, overlays and other effects for a personalized and uniquely branded streaming content.
Last but not least the LGM is compact and can fit in your pocket for ultimate portability. At $25 off the Live Gamer Mini Capture Card by AVerMedia is a truly worthy buy!