Comprehensive Apple Store guide app ‘Facades’ gets update

Knowledge base app ‘Facade’ recently came out with a new update, which includes new ways to discover information, enhancements, and browsing improvements.

Version 1.2 of Facades is presented by Michael Steeber and shows a catalog of hundreds of Apple Store locations, complete with a store tracking journal and historical data. There are new thumbnail and grid views for enhanced browsing, as well as filter options for outdoor and indoor locations.

The new Facades update contains support for recent store designs and a change log that details the changes made in each store. Facades 1.2 introduces better VoiceOver support for accessibility purposes. Those interested in detailing their visits at an Apple Store in the US can download the app for free on the App Store. The full patch notes of the update can be viewed there as well.

Facades is available for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone on their respective App Store platforms.