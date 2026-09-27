Connect Event Shows Companion Similar to Tamagotchi by Meta

Plans for an AI pendant by Apple are rumored to have been postponed. Meta looks to be going deep in the nascent hardware space, releasing a new AI companion. A ‘one more thing’ moment has been used by Mark Zuckerberg during the yearly Connect this Wednesday, revealing a puck-sized accessory to show the Muse Charm; it’s similar to a Tamagotchi where you can interact with the avatar.

The accessory is expected to be on sale for the holidays this year. The yearly Connect event was mainly about the new VR Meta Glasses and a puck for both storage and battery. The headset will be lighter by 5x compared to the Meta Quest 3.

The new AI Glasses are said to provide you with clarity, similar to cinemas, with Dolby Atmos spatial audio and Dolby Vision support, with 3 hours of high-quality playback when used. Enhancements cleared by the FDA are also going to the Meta glasses that users can get with the Meta One subscription.