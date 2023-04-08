Control Center might be making a comeback in iOS 17

A recent leak online claims that Apple’s Control Center may be reintroduced in iOS 17.

Rumors speak of a redesigned Control Center in Apple’s next iPhone operating system. To those who are unaware, Control Center is a management system that allows for quick access to HomeKit, Focus Modes, System Settings, and Now Playing. The first time Control Center appeared was in iOS 7, and it lasted until iOS 11.

The forum member who shared the news was also the one who shared a leak about Dynamic Island coming to the iPhone 14 Pro. As for the Control Center coming to iOS 17, the leaker did not mention any specific details or when it might be launching.

iOS 17 is expected to arrive during the 2023 WWDC, which will be held at Apple Park in June. Not much is known about the new features or improvements, or the significant user-facing changes.