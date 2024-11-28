News

Control Ultimate edition launching for the Mac in 2025, February

By Samantha Wiley
Control

Control Ultimate Edition, an action-adventure game will be released on the macOS next year. It is one of the big games that is repeatedly brought up in Apple’s drive to push gaming for the Mac. Control Ultimate Edition was a game created by Remedy Entertainment and in their presentation last Tuesday, Capital Markets Day 2024, it was revealed when the game ships out.

Advertisements

It was mentioned to analysts and investors that the game will launch for the Mac in 2025, with a set date of February 12th, with the same news also in a post on their Bluesky account. Control is an action game with a third-person perspective, where you enter a peculiar building found in New York which is the Federal Bureau of Control or FBC’s headquarters. They deal with supernatural events and objects but the headquarters has been seized by an unknown entity, and it’s the player’s job to save the organization as its new director.

Control
Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Color is $100 Off
1 Min Read
CarPlay
Latest regulator filing reveals next generation CarPlay
1 Min Read
App Store
Apple publishes App Store awards finalists
1 Min Read
Tim Cook
Cook visits China to boost supply chain
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
Amazon Marks 2024 MacBook Pro 1TB With M4 Chip For Sale
1 Min Read
Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV coming to mobile
1 Min Read
Wolfs
Apple TV+ drops ‘Wolfs’ planned sequel
1 Min Read
iPad Mini
The iPad Mini 7 128GB Wi-Fi is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Siri
Siri engine to be upgraded in 2025
1 Min Read
Siri Chatbot
iOS 19 may bring Siri Chatbot as a feature
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
‘Meaningful’ changes for next AirPods Max not happening anytime soon
1 Min Read
Beats Pill
Save $50 off the Beats Pill 2024 model!
1 Min Read
Lost your password?