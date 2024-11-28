Control Ultimate edition launching for the Mac in 2025, February

Control Ultimate Edition, an action-adventure game will be released on the macOS next year. It is one of the big games that is repeatedly brought up in Apple’s drive to push gaming for the Mac. Control Ultimate Edition was a game created by Remedy Entertainment and in their presentation last Tuesday, Capital Markets Day 2024, it was revealed when the game ships out.

It was mentioned to analysts and investors that the game will launch for the Mac in 2025, with a set date of February 12th, with the same news also in a post on their Bluesky account. Control is an action game with a third-person perspective, where you enter a peculiar building found in New York which is the Federal Bureau of Control or FBC’s headquarters. They deal with supernatural events and objects but the headquarters has been seized by an unknown entity, and it’s the player’s job to save the organization as its new director.