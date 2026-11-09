Controversy Surrounding Apple Regarding Automatic Resubscriptions

YouTube videos have been shared in the last two weeks where Louis Rossmann, an advocate for consumer rights and an electronics technician, uncovered a controversy where employees at Apple are accused of having customers sign up for subscription trials automatically for services such as Apple One without consent from the other end. The process is a customer walks in the store, an employee of the company inquires if the consumer would scan a QR for an experience that is personalized and if agreed on, the employee can see information of the customer on the device issued and then the employee will show the consumer the offers and subscriptions available with a decline and agree option.

The problem lies in that certain employees are said to have activated the subscription trials without enough explanation and left out the part that it would be renewed and charged for that resubscription. The trials and subscriptions were brought as “gifts”.

Apple was monitoring a metric they label as the services attach rate, having a target of 40% for each employee in the company in the United States. This alleges that the workers were encouraged to sign up about 4 out of 10 customers who come into the store with a subscription renewal, and in some cases the employees themselves pressed the Agree button without consent from the customer they were talking to, looking to improve their service attach rates as high as the company can. Customers are emailed by Apple when a subscription is online on their accounts, but some individuals might not realize that the email is talking about a subscription that will resubscribe automatically when the trial ends.

The services metric was removed by Apple for employees last week, a couple of days after Louis Rossman uploaded the videos accusing the company, but Apple gave an excuse that they were removing it for the holiday season, as it proved to be irrelevant.