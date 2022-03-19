Controversy surrounds Steve Jobs Atari application in auction

A recent rare memorabilia auction has concluded but there was an issue with one of the items, particularly the Steve Jobs Atari application.

RR Auctions held an auction with a variety of objects ranging from autographs to computers, NFTs and magazines. The former Apple CEO’s application to Atari was supposed to be included but was removed due to provenance doubts.

Experts surmise that the application was not a submission to Atari but one that Jobs had in 1973, when he offered to repair psych ward equipment in Reed College.

RR Auctions said that if this was the case then they could no longer say if it was Jobs’ Atari job application.

Among the memorabilia, a check signed by both Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs sold for $163,923, and a 20th anniversary Macintosh with an original box sold for $4,230. The biggest ticket was an Atari Pong game computer prototype that fetched $270,910.