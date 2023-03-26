Cook delivers Keynote speech at recent China development forum

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently delivered a speech during this year’s China Development Forum.

Hailed as China’s ‘Davos’ by the Financial Times, the China Development Forum was held in Beijing and hosted a number of US executives. Cook spoke at the event and lauded the relationship between the United States and China, saying that both countries ‘grew together’ and has been compared to a symbiotic relationship’. The Apple CEO further iterated that the brand is alive and well in the developer ecosystem, Apple Stores, and supply chain operation.

Further into the speech, Cook complimented China’s pace of innovation and discussed the impact of education. The Apple executive promises to increase rural education program spending to a hundred million yuan. His presence at the conference serves as a comfort to the region amid trade tension and the dearth of attendance by US executives. Although he made mention of the supply chain in China, Apple is believed to be making expansions outside the region.