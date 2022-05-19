Cook inspires undergrads in Gallaudet University Commencement Address

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently delivered the keynote speech at a commencement ceremony in Gallaudet University.

Gallaudet University is located in Washington, DC and is an institution for the hard of hearing and deaf students. There, they learn bilingually in English and American Sign Language. In the 152nd commencement, Cook advises the undergraduates to lead with their values as they go through life.

The Apple CEO mentioned how Apple achieves its goals in enriching people’s lives through technology by focusing on values, including environmental responsibility, advocating privacy as a human right and bringing technology to all parts of the world.

The full commencement speech can be viewed on the official Gallaudet University YouTube channel. The video is over 3 hours in length and covers the whole event from start to finish, including presentations and the presenting of certificates.

Gallaudet University announced the keynote speaker after Cook accepted the invitation from one of its students via tweet.