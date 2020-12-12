Cook Meat Perfectly with the Weber iGrill 3, Now Only $75

Technology can help you become a master chef and cook the perfect steak. A fine example is the Weber 7204 iGrill 3 Thermometer, which is down to just $74.99 from its original price of $99.99 on Amazon.

With the iGrill 3 you can say goodbye to undercooked and overcooked meats. It’s a smart thermometer that connects to an app to tell you if the food is done. The instrument can measure ranges from -30 degrees C to 300 degrees C.

With iGrill 3 you get two meat probes that are heat resistant on up to 300 degrees C. The included batteries can last for an amazing 250 hours. The Weber iGrill app offers cooking features such as temperature monitoring, presets and more to make life easier. You can even save grilling history and track up to four probes simultaneously.

Snap up a meat cooker assistant for just $75 and buy the Weber 7204 iGrill 3 today!