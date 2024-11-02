Cook pledges relief towards Spain flash floods

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said that the company will be making a donation to Spain’s relief efforts after the flash floods.

In a social media post, Cook said that ‘we’re thinking of all those impacted by the devastating flash floods in the region of Valencia, Spain’, and that Apple will be ‘making a donation to help with relief efforts on the ground.’ Historically, the Cupertino-based company has made donations to the Red Cross and recently pledged similar actions for those who were affected by the hurricanes Milton and Helene.

The region of Spain, particularly Valencia, was recently hit by a flash flood and was deemed the deadliest in the country’s modern history. Experts said that the volume of rain was more than a year’s worth and fell in the span of just eight hours, resulting in at least 95 casualties and the destruction of buildings and bridges.