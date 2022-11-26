Cook pushes for Apple to acquire Manchester United

A report from the UK says that Tim Cook is bent on buying the soccer team Manchester United.

The tabloid publication Daily Star recently published an article saying that Apple might be extending a deal to the tune of $6.9 billion to acquire one of the UK’s most successful sports teams. The soccer team’s current owners, the Glazers, have set the bar at $9.9 billion or to the highest bidder.

Apple is looking to be a contender for the deal, and according to Daily Star, has already engaged in talks to make it happen. Cook is said to push through the potential of owning Manchester United and what it would bring to the company. The publication further said that Apple may be funding a new stadium as Old Trafford is in a state of disrepair.

Sources of the report have not been mentioned, and both Manchester United and Apple have not made any comments regarding the sale.