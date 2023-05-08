    Cook says ChatGPT and Potential of AI ‘very interesting’

    Samantha WileyBy

    Apple CEO Tim Cook recently commented about the rise of AI and chatbots.

    ChatGPT

    Cook had something to say about ChatGPT and its various iterations during the quarterly earnings call. He said that the potential of AI is ‘very interesting’, but noted that there were ‘issue that need to be sorted’. Furthermore, he warned that artificial intelligence should be used in a ‘deliberate and thoughtful’ manner.

    Cook admitted that Apple has integrated machine learning and artificial intelligence across several services and products, citing examples such as the ECG app, Crash Detection, and Fall Detection. He did say, however, that Apple will continue doing so on a ‘very thoughtful basis’.

    Siri, Apple’s assistant, has fallen behind the capabilities of ChatGPT and similar bots despite coming out earlier. The Information said that Apple employees have criticized Siri for being limited and outlined several language model improvements that might be integrated into a future iOS update next year.

    Share.

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.

    Related Posts