Cook says ChatGPT and Potential of AI ‘very interesting’

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently commented about the rise of AI and chatbots.

Cook had something to say about ChatGPT and its various iterations during the quarterly earnings call. He said that the potential of AI is ‘very interesting’, but noted that there were ‘issue that need to be sorted’. Furthermore, he warned that artificial intelligence should be used in a ‘deliberate and thoughtful’ manner.

Cook admitted that Apple has integrated machine learning and artificial intelligence across several services and products, citing examples such as the ECG app, Crash Detection, and Fall Detection. He did say, however, that Apple will continue doing so on a ‘very thoughtful basis’.

Siri, Apple’s assistant, has fallen behind the capabilities of ChatGPT and similar bots despite coming out earlier. The Information said that Apple employees have criticized Siri for being limited and outlined several language model improvements that might be integrated into a future iOS update next year.