Cook sells Apple shares and gained $41.5 million

Apple CEO Tim Cook has sold part of his Apple shares for $41.5 million.

Cook received five million AAPL shares as part of his deal when he took up the position of CEO in 2021. Now, it seems that the Apple executive is choosing a time when share prices are lower than usual to exchange them for cash- he made $41.5 million from selling half a million shares recently. This is modest compared to when he sold his initial shares and garnered $355 million.

It’s believed that Cook still owns 3.3 million shares after the sale, which is valued at $585 million. It’s worth noting that the Apple CEO did not sell any of his shares as many did in 2022- it’s believed that Cook intentionally sells his shares when the prices are lower for a reason.

Apple executives regularly sell their shares, most of them given as part of employment.