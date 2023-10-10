Cook speaks out versus Apple greenwashing allegations

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently met with environmental journalists to address greenwashing accusations against the company.

Media company Brut. interviewed Tim Cook in Apple’s data center in Denmark, saying that the company has been greenwashing by saying that their products are carbon neutral, but in reality, the journalist said it held very little value and was ‘meaningless’ Cook, however, defended the accusation and said that Apple is taking action instead of using cheaper ways to advertise carbon neutrality.

Cook then pointed out several aspects of how they’re different from the others, including installing solar panels, and their continued efforts to lower their footprint ‘dramatically’ He further said that all the action points led to ‘a carbon neutral watch in certain configurations. With all the things they’re doing, Cook said that carbon-neutral products will be available by 2030. It’s worth noting that Apple’s promise to be carbon neutral is ahead by 20 years as set by the Paris Accords.